Report: Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return in 2024

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will step down from his position following the 2023 season, per David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider. The Hawkeyes are coming off their bye week and will travel to Northwestern this Saturday.

The much-maligned son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has been an assistant at Iowa since 2012 and was elevated to the role of OC in 2017. In his seven years at the helm, the Hawkeye offense has struggled mightily under his watch, with several of Iowa’s victories being decided by defense and special teams. The longtime Iowa head coach has been criticized for keeping his son in the position despite the offense’s poor performance over the years, triggering allegations of nepotism. Brian technically reports directly to the school’s athletic director, giving Kirk a shield to avoid firing his son.

Prior to this season, an amendment was put into Brian’s contract stating that the Hawkeyes must average 25 points per game or his contract would be terminated. Through eight games, Iowa has only averaged 19.5 ppg and would’ve needed a significant explosion of points in the final month for him to hit that benchmark. With the writing on the wall, the OC has decided to leave on his own volition once the season wraps up.