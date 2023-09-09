Brian Ferentz needs 25 points a game to keep his job: We track his progress this season here

Welcome Iowa Hawkeyes fans, Brian Ferentz haters, and all others who fall outside this Venn Diagram that appears to actually be a circle.

Ferentz is in his seventh year as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator. He is on the clock after struggling through several seasons, and his 2023 contract includes a stipulation that in order for Ferentz to keep his job, Iowa must average 25 points per game this season.

This won’t just include points scored by the offense — defensive and special teams points count as well. Which is good news for Ferentz, as the defense and special teams at Iowa are often very good. Ferentz is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz — a “nepo baby,” to use the popular term for such a hire — and many fans feel that he has been retained on staff for far too long after failing to improve Iowa’s offense year in and year out.

Here we will keep track of Iowa’s moving point average throughout the season, to give fans an idea of whether Ferentz will have a job in Iowa City come 2024.

Brian Ferentz Tracker: Iowa’s average points per game in 2023

September 2: Iowa 24 (H), Utah State 14

September 9: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Season Average: 24 points per game