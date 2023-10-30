Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

One week after sitting out due to a back injury, Jimmy Garoppolo returns for a Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions. The veteran is hoping to provide a boost to the Raiders offense, who struggled in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears. With Jimmy G healthy and ready to go, is he worth a fantasy play on Monday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo missed Week 7, but in his last start completed 14-for-22 passes for 162 yards, along with a touchdown and interception against the Patriots. It’s been a tough year for Garroppolo who has thrown for 1,079 yards, with 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

SIT. Aidan Hutchinson leads a Detroit defense that was frankly embarrassed last week against the Ravens. Expect the Lions pass rush to come out strong, which makes Garoppolo an unlikely candidate for fantasy consideration. The Raiders rank 30th in scoring offense, averaging only 16 points per game, Garoppolo is not worth a start this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

SIT. Garroppolo has tried his best under center, but the Raiders offense has been a sight for sore eyes this season. The Raiders have more than capable pieces with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, yet rank 25th in red zone touchdown rate (41.7%). Whether it be an untimely turnover or botched play-call, Las Vegas has some serious offensive woes. It’s safe to look at other options at QB in favor of Garroppolo.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo

Streaming options close to Garoppolo to start over him include Bears QB Tyson Bagent facing a subpar Chargers defense.