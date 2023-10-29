Is James Harden playing for the 76ers on Sunday vs. the Trail Blazers?

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone into this season without a resolution on James Harden, who did eventually return to the team just before the 2023-24 campaign started. Harden was trying to travel with the team for their road trip to start the season, but the 76ers said they wanted him to train in Philadelphia to be in shape in the event he wants to play. Here’s his status for the team’s home opener Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

James Harden status updates

Since the Sixers played Saturday, they have until 1 p.m. ET before officially submitting an injury report to the league which will have Harden’s status. Harden was listed as “OUT - returning to conditioning” for Thursday’s game, so we’ll see what kind of progress he’s made on that front. Based on his comments and mind games with the team, I think he’s likely going to be out for this contest. Ultimately, we’ll see how the Sixers feel by 1 p.m. ET.