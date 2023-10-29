Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) will head to the Linc next Sunday for a big-time NFC East rivalry showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) for Week 9. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. In the section below, we’ll explore the opening betting odds for this matchup, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 9

Sunday, October 29

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +130

Wednesday, October 25

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -162, Cowboys +136

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -3

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Cowboys +135

Dallas came out of its bye week swinging as it beat down the Los Angeles Rams in a 43-20 home victory. The Cowboys jumped out to a 33-9 halftime lead and never looked back in the blowout. CeeDee Lamb had a career day with 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia also came out victorious on Sunday with a 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles trailed by a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter and exploded for three touchdowns in the final period to pull ahead. AJ Brown had another monster day with eight receptions for 130 yards and two scores.

This will be the game of the week in Week 9 as it will be a clash between two top contenders in the NFC. Dallas has been rolling since its embarrassing loss to San Francisco earlier in the month and wants to build on that momentum. Meanwhile, Philly would love to get a critical win over a division rival heading into its bye week.

Pick: Eagles -3