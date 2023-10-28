Heisman Watch after Week 9 of college football

Week 9 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

Stock Up

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

After a flat performance against Arizona State last week, Penix is once again the Heisman frontrunner following Washington’s 42-33 victory over Stanford. The veteran had a nice game through the air, going 21-38 for 369 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Things got tight at certain spots for the Huskies, but they were able to tack on a late score to put the game to bed.

Penix and UW will have a big-time matchup next Saturday when heading down to L.A. to face USC. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Travis and the Seminoles racked up another big ACC win on Saturday, putting down Wake Forest in a 41-16 road victory. The veteran went 22-35 through the air for 359 yards with three touchdowns, and added an additional score on the ground for good measure. He remains near the top of the Heisman odds board and has the fifth-highest odds at +700 following Saturday’s action.

FSU will head back out on the road when visiting struggling Pitt next Saturday.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams and USC narrowly avoided an upset loss at Cal on Saturday, escaping Berkeley with a 50-49. The Trojans stormed back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and managed to survive by stopping the Golden Bears’ two-point conversion attempt in the final minute. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw for 369 yards and had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Despite a pretty good day stats-wise, he continues to slide down the Heisman odds board and has +8000 odds. He’ll have an opportunity to make up some ground when performing in front of a national audience against Washington next Saturday.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma was upset by Kansas in a 38-33 loss on Saturday and it was a mixed bag afternoon for Gabriel. He was pedestrian through the air, going 14-19 for 171 yards with an interception. However, he did tack on three rushing touchdowns in the losing effort. As a result, he dropped to eighth on the odds board with +3000 odds.

Gabriel and Oklahoma will walk into a hostile environment in Stillwater when facing Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Rivalry next Saturday.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 9 from DraftKings Sportsbook: