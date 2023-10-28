 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 9 of college football

Michael Penix Jr. leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 9. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
Washington v Stanford Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2023 college football season brought about some massive results when looking at the bigger picture, and that includes changes in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are trending up and down after the latest week of games in college football.

Stock Up

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

After a flat performance against Arizona State last week, Penix is once again the Heisman frontrunner following Washington’s 42-33 victory over Stanford. The veteran had a nice game through the air, going 21-38 for 369 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Things got tight at certain spots for the Huskies, but they were able to tack on a late score to put the game to bed.

Penix and UW will have a big-time matchup next Saturday when heading down to L.A. to face USC. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Travis and the Seminoles racked up another big ACC win on Saturday, putting down Wake Forest in a 41-16 road victory. The veteran went 22-35 through the air for 359 yards with three touchdowns, and added an additional score on the ground for good measure. He remains near the top of the Heisman odds board and has the fifth-highest odds at +700 following Saturday’s action.

FSU will head back out on the road when visiting struggling Pitt next Saturday.

Stock Down

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams and USC narrowly avoided an upset loss at Cal on Saturday, escaping Berkeley with a 50-49. The Trojans stormed back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and managed to survive by stopping the Golden Bears’ two-point conversion attempt in the final minute. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw for 369 yards and had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Despite a pretty good day stats-wise, he continues to slide down the Heisman odds board and has +8000 odds. He’ll have an opportunity to make up some ground when performing in front of a national audience against Washington next Saturday.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma was upset by Kansas in a 38-33 loss on Saturday and it was a mixed bag afternoon for Gabriel. He was pedestrian through the air, going 14-19 for 171 yards with an interception. However, he did tack on three rushing touchdowns in the losing effort. As a result, he dropped to eighth on the odds board with +3000 odds.

Gabriel and Oklahoma will walk into a hostile environment in Stillwater when facing Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Rivalry next Saturday.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 9 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 9

Player School Odds
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +280
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +300
Jayden Daniels LSU +400
Bo Nix Oregon +600
Jordan Travis Florida State +700
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +1200
Carson Beck Georgia +2500
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +3000
Drake Maye North Carolina +5000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +8000
Caleb Williams USC +8000
Blake Corum Michigan +10000
Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State +10000
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +10000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +10000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +10000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +12000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +12000
Jonathon Brooks Texas +12000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +12000
Luther Burden III Missouri +15000
Keon Coleman Florida State +15000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +15000
Ray Davis Kentucky +15000
Rome Odunze Washington +15000
Malik Nabers LSU +15000
Brady Cook Missouri +15000
Jase McClellan Alabama +20000
Cameron Ward Washington State +20000
Drew Allar Penn State +20000
Xavier Worthy Texas +20000
Joe Milton Tennessee +20000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000
Trey Benson Florida State +30000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +30000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +30000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +30000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000

