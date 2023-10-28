Is Zach LaVine playing for the Bulls on Saturday vs. the Pistons?

The Chicago Bulls recovered from their players-only meeting after the first game of the 2023-24 season with a 104-103 victory over the Raptors Friday in overtime, providing their team and fans some confidence. The Bulls are on a back-to-back set with a road game against the Pistons, but shooting guard Zach LaVine is dealing with a back injury. Here’s the latest on his status.

Zach LaVine injury updates

The Bulls aren’t required to release LaVine’s official status until 1 p.m. ET Saturday, but it sounds like he’s going to be listed as questionable. LaVine is coming off a horrendous performance Friday where he shot 3-14 from the floor and 0-6 from behind the arc. Given how important he is to Chicago’s current and long-term plans, this could be a spot where he gets the day off.

If LaVine doesn’t play, look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have bigger roles. White already has a prominent spot in the rotation, but Dosunmu will be the value fantasy/DFS play.