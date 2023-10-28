 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Zach LaVine playing for the Bulls on Saturday vs. the Pistons?

The Bulls SG has a back injury. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Detroit.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at the United Center on October 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls recovered from their players-only meeting after the first game of the 2023-24 season with a 104-103 victory over the Raptors Friday in overtime, providing their team and fans some confidence. The Bulls are on a back-to-back set with a road game against the Pistons, but shooting guard Zach LaVine is dealing with a back injury. Here’s the latest on his status.

Zach LaVine injury updates

The Bulls aren’t required to release LaVine’s official status until 1 p.m. ET Saturday, but it sounds like he’s going to be listed as questionable. LaVine is coming off a horrendous performance Friday where he shot 3-14 from the floor and 0-6 from behind the arc. Given how important he is to Chicago’s current and long-term plans, this could be a spot where he gets the day off.

If LaVine doesn’t play, look for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to have bigger roles. White already has a prominent spot in the rotation, but Dosunmu will be the value fantasy/DFS play.

