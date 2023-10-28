Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Timberwolves on Saturday, October 28

The Miami Heat (1-1) will look to bounce back from a loss Friday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) Saturday evening. The Timberwolves are also hoping for a win after dropping their season opener.

The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we won’t know the full extent of their plan to rest players until 1 p.m. ET. Caleb Martin was a late scratch from Friday’s game, so he could miss this contest. For the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels is doubtful.

The Timberwolves are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 218. Minnesota is -198 on the moneyline while Miami is +164.

Heat vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5

Miami was 25-23 ATS a year ago after a loss, while Minnesota sported a 8-9 ATS mark with at least two days off. As of now, there’s nothing to suggest the Heat will be resting any of their top players. They struggled to shoot the ball early in Friday’s loss to the Celtics, and they’ll hope to rebound from that today. The Timberwolves looked lost offensively in their opener, and they’ll have a tough time separating from the Heat with Miami’s defense. Take the road underdog to cover.

Over/Under: Under 218

Even if the Heat play all their guys, there will be some fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back set. We’ve seen the Timberwolves struggle to score, and Miami’s defense will still cause problems even if there are slightly more lapses. Minnesota’s defense looks improved as well. All these signs point to the under hitting.