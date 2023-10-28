How much are Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight crossover bout

Two heavyweights are set to clash as WBC champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) takes on previous UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou (17-3, 12 KOs in MMA) in an epic crossover boxing match on Saturday, October 28. The 10-round exhibition is taking place in Saudi Arabia, with no titles on the line.

In one of the more highly anticipated crossover boxing bouts, Fury and Ngannou have each dominated their respective sports.

Fury defeated Wladmir Klitschko in 2015 to secure the WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles. However, he had to take a break from boxing due to personal issues, therefore forfeiting his belts. Fast forward and “The Gypsy King” returned in 2018 to fight then WBC champion Deontay Wilder to a draw. In 2020 the two met again and Fury won by TKO, making him WBC titleholder. Fury would beat Wilder again in a trilogy, as he has won his last 4 total fights by knockout.

Ngannou ended his UFC career as unified heavyweight champion, opting to sign a contract with the Professional Fighters League in January 2023. “The Predator” had won six consecutive fights in the octagon, scoring knockouts over the likes of Cain Velasquez, Stipe Miocic, and Curtis Blaydes. Now he looks forward to a new chapter and unlike other MMA stars turned boxers, gets an opportunity close to his prime.

Fury vs. Ngannou purse for Saturday’s heavyweight fight

Multiple sources have come forward with numbers and insights.

It is estimated he will make $40-50 million for the bout, per SportingNews/Sportskeeda. However, that number could grow to $65 million, since Fury signed a promotional contract with Saudi promotion Skill Challenge Entertainment in June. The promotion also inked unified heavyweight champion Oleksandyr Usyk and will be providing a big payout for their December 23rd bout.

As for Ngannou, his PFL contract grants him a guaranteed seven-figure purse for each fight, while his opponent is promised up to $1 million. Ironically, Fury leaked that Ngannou will get a $10 million projected payout for this crossover event, per The Mirror. This is a quantum leap in purse compared to his UFC days, with his highest pay out being $600k in a championship bout against Ciryl Gane.

The stage is set and for the first time boxing fans get an interesting crossover fight. It’s very rare to see two lineal heavyweights face-off in their primes. Hence, this will not be your typical celebrity influencer type of fight. Fury confirmed a 12-week training camp while Ngannou has the great Iron Mike Tyson in his corner. One thing is for certain, both fighters will walk away financially satisfied to say the least.