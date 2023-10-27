Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bulls on Friday, October 27

Opening week of the 2023-24 NBA season rolls on and the first Friday night slate will feature an Eastern Conference battle between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Toronto (1-0) was successful in its season opener on Wednesday, edging Minnesota in a 97-94 victory. The Raptors held the Timberwolves to just 34% shooting on defense while Dennis Schroder led the offense with 22 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, Chicago (0-1) was blitzed by the Thunder in a 124-104 blowout loss on Wednesday. Things are already looking bleak for the Bulls as they had a player’s only meeting after THE FIRST GAME!

Neither team has any notable players listed on the injury report tonight unless you count Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who is still recovering from multiple left knee surgeries. Ball is expected to miss the entire season.

Chicago enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5. The Bulls are a -135 moneyline favorite, making the Raptors a +114 underdog.

Raptors vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +2.5

Some of these early-season picks can come down to vibes and Chicago already having a player’s only meeting is an immediate indicator that the vibes are off. The Raptors were able to lock in defensively in their opener and I think they do the same tonight and pick up their second win of the year.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

I’m inclined to lean more towards the under in these early-season matchups as it takes teams a few games to get things truly clicking offensively. This game is no exception and I think the under will cash as both teams shoot just around 40% from the field.