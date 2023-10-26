Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The Syracuse Orange face the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26.

Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 ACC) has not gotten off to a good start in conference play, losing three tough games in a row. Their most recent game was a 41-3 loss to Florida State in Week 7 ahead of their bye in Week 8. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was 9-for-21 for 99 yards in the loss, and running back LeQuint Allen grabbed 110 yards on the ground. Shrader looked promising as a dual threat to start the season, but the Orange offense has fallen flat in October.

Virginia Tech (3-4, 2-1 ACC) defeated Wake Forest 30-13 in Week 7 before taking a bye in Week 8. The Hokies’ only conference loss so far has been against Florida State. In their win over Wake Forest, quarterback Kyron Drones passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 59 yards. Drones has scored 10 touchdowns and thrown one interception so far this season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Syracuse: 48 overall, 67 offense, 40 defense

Va Tech: 66 overall, 86 offense, 39 defense

Injury update

Syracuse

WR Trebor Pena - Out (undisclosed)

Virginia Tech

QB Grant Wells - Out indefinitely (ankle)

UT Cole Beck - Questionable (arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Syracuse: 3-3-1 ATS

Va Tech: 4-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Syracuse: Over 1-6

Va Tech: Over 4-3

Team Pace (through Week 7)

Syracuse: 2.44 plays per minute of offense

Va Tech: 2.18 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Va. Tech -3

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Va Tech -148, Syracuse +124

Weather

63°F, Mostly cloudy, 3% chance of precipitation, 2 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech -3

The wheels have fallen off at Syracuse, and as they hit the road to face the Hokies, I like Virginia Tech to cover at home. Kyron Drones has been fantastic this season, and the Hokies have been performing far better in conference play than the Orange. With Syracuse’s struggles in pass defense, the Hokies should easily take this one.