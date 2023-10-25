Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 3

Matchday 3 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books and we are starting to see some separation in the table. Some of the groups have clear frontrunners at the top, while others remain muddled heading into the second half of the stage.
Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 3. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.
Group A
Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points
Galatasaray, 1-1-1, 4 points
Manchester United, 1-0-2, 3 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-1-2, 1 point
Group B
Arsenal, 2-0-1, 6 points
Lens, 1-2-0, 5 points
Sevilla, 0-2-1, 2 points
PSV Eindhoven, 0-2-1, 2 point
Group C
Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points
Napoli, 2-0-1, 6 points
SC Braga, 1-0-2, 3 points
Union Berlin, 0-0-3, 0 points
Group D
Real Sociedad, 2-1-0, 7 points
Inter Milan, 2-1-0, 7 points
RB Salzburg, 1-0-2, 3 points
Benfica, 0-0-3, 0 points
Group E
Feyenoord, 2-0-1, 6 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-2-0, 5 points
Lazio, 1-1-1, 4 points
Celtic, 0-1-2, 1 point
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-1, 6 points
Newcastle United, 1-1-1, 4 points
Borussia Dortmund, 1-1-1, 4 points
AC Milan, 0-2-1, 2 points
Group G
Manchester City, 3-0-0, 9 points
RB Leipzig, 2-0-1, 6 points
Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-2, 1 point
Young Boys, 0-1-2, 1 point
Group H
Barcelona, 3-0-0, 9 points
FC Porto, 2-0-1, 6 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-2, 3 points
Antwerp FC, 0-0-3, 0 points