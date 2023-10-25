Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 3

Matchday 3 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books and we are starting to see some separation in the table. Some of the groups have clear frontrunners at the top, while others remain muddled heading into the second half of the stage.

Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 3. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points

Galatasaray, 1-1-1, 4 points

Manchester United, 1-0-2, 3 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group B

Arsenal, 2-0-1, 6 points

Lens, 1-2-0, 5 points

Sevilla, 0-2-1, 2 points

PSV Eindhoven, 0-2-1, 2 point

Group C

Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points

Napoli, 2-0-1, 6 points

SC Braga, 1-0-2, 3 points

Union Berlin, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group D

Real Sociedad, 2-1-0, 7 points

Inter Milan, 2-1-0, 7 points

RB Salzburg, 1-0-2, 3 points

Benfica, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group E

Feyenoord, 2-0-1, 6 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-2-0, 5 points

Lazio, 1-1-1, 4 points

Celtic, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-1, 6 points

Newcastle United, 1-1-1, 4 points

Borussia Dortmund, 1-1-1, 4 points

AC Milan, 0-2-1, 2 points

Group G

Manchester City, 3-0-0, 9 points

RB Leipzig, 2-0-1, 6 points

Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-2, 1 point

Young Boys, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group H

Barcelona, 3-0-0, 9 points

FC Porto, 2-0-1, 6 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-2, 3 points

Antwerp FC, 0-0-3, 0 points