NBA predictions: Championship picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

The chase for the NBA championship in 2023-24 begins Tuesday, October 24 with the regular season getting underway. The Nuggets are the reigning champions and are looking to repeat, while several other contenders made major moves in the summer to improve their chances. Here’s a look at how the title market is shaping up as the season begins, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorites: Bucks (+400), Celtics (+400)

Both these Eastern Conference heavyweights made big trades in the summer and find themselves as clear frontrunners for the East pennant and the title. There’s nothing to separate the two sides at the moment according to the oddsmakers, so performance on the court is going to ultimately determine how this market shifts. The Bucks likely have a slight edge due to experience but Boston is a bit more talented on paper.

Other notable contenders: Nuggets (+550), Suns (+650), Lakers (+1200), Warriors (+1300)

The defending champions headline a list of Western Conference contenders just below Milwaukee and Boston. Denver and Los Angeles have the most continuity of the four teams, while the Warriors and Suns need to integrate some key new players. All four are worthy challengers for the title, although the Nuggets and Warriors have an edge when it comes to recent championship experience.

The pick: Nuggets (+550)

Backing Milwaukee or Boston would also be understandable, but Denver is only going to have to face one of those teams in the Finals if the Nuggets make it back. The Nuggets are also unlikely to face all three of the Suns, Lakers and Warriors in the West playoffs bracket. As long as Nikola Jokic stays healthy, Denver should be right there with the Bucks and Celtics for the 2023-24 championship.

Full NBA title odds for 2023-24 Season