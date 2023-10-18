Bears RB Roschon Johnson remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 7 vs. Raiders

The Chicago Bears will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. The Bears’ injury report is full this week, with quarterback Justin Fields and rookie running back Roschon Johnson being the focal points, The latter remains in the league’s concussion protocol and is not practicing on Wednesday.

Roschon Johnson is still in concussion protocol. Eberflus said the Bears expect to get RB Travis Homer back this week.



Bears are preparing this week for Tyson Bagent to start at QB vs. Las Vegas. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 18, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Someone will have to start at running back for the Bears this week. Khalil Herbert remains on injured reserve, leaving Johnson or D’Onta Foreman to be the primary running back when healthy. If Johnson is active, he will be worth a start in 12-team leagues or bigger. The reason is that Fields is unlikely to play, so backup Tyson Bagent doesn’t give Johnson as much upside.

I don’t think D’Onta Foreman is worth starting if Johnson misses another game due to the concussion, even with six teams on bye, but he would be the lead if Johnson can’t play.