NBA predictions: Rookie of the Year odds, picks for 2023-24 season

The 2023 NBA Draft class will look to make an immediate impact when it takes the floor this season, with Rookie of the Year looming. This appears to be a clear-cut race between two players at the moment but you never know who can emerge once the action begins. Here’s a look at odds for Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookie of the Year 2023-24 odds

The favorite: Victor Wembanyama (+120)

This is a great number for the No. 1 overall pick and the logic for betting him is simple. If Wembanyama stays healthy, there’s no reason he won’t win. He’ll have the numbers and the narrative, so the only thing that could truly derail him would be an extended absence. At +120, this is actually a great value play.

Other contenders

Scoot Henderson: +240

The Trail Blazers rookie should start right away with Damian Lillard gone, but it’ll be interesting to see what type of role he takes on this year. Portland already has some scorers in Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton. Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe aren’t shabby either. This could be a situation where Henderson focuses more on setting up his teammates instead of taking games over himself.

Chet Holmgren: +280

Similar to Wembanyama, Holmgren’s health will be a concern when backing him for this honor. The Thunder big man missed all of what would’ve been his rookie season with a foot injury, so this is the year he’ll contend for the award. The concern is how Holmgren’s offensive production will look, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the star and Josh Giddey taking on more responsibility as the secondary creator. This might not be the year for Holmgren to truly shine.

Brandon Miller: +1600

There’s a clear drop here in the odds table, with the No. 2 overall pick checking in well behind the top three. The Hornets have some big-time scorers already with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, so Miller might have to bide his time this year as he searches for his spots. He may even come off the bench more in an effort to give him more usage.

Best bet: Victor Wembanyama (+120)

With health as the only true variable, it’s hard to bet against Wembanyama. The Spurs aren’t going to contend for the playoffs but they won’t be complete slouches either. The big man should have some massive outings, and he’ll do a few things every game which will make people wonder if he’s human. Wembanyama is the play here, and it really isn’t close.

Full Rookie of the Year odds