NFL weather forecast for Chiefs-Broncos on TNF in Week 6, what it means for fantasy and betting

Before the season started this game had some real promise, as the Denver Broncos brought in Sean Payton to turn things around, but instead, he continued to turn things into the ground. So this Thursday night we’ll get the 1-4 Broncos heading into Kansas City to take on the 4-1 Chiefs.

The Chiefs haven’t been clicking either, but Patrick Mahomes is just too good and their defense has played well enough to keep them on top so far this year. This game does have some outside forces that could hurt both teams, as they only get a few days to get ready and healthy, plus, the weather looks a little daunting at this point.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Chiefs vs. Broncos on Week 6

Forecast

Kansas City will be breezy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Fantasy/betting implications

We will need to keep an eye on the forecast and reports from the stadium, but if this forecast holds, it’s not great for offensive players. You have to start Mahomes and Travis Kelce, if he plays, but Isiah Pacheco is probably the key this week. The Broncos offensive players are tougher to start.