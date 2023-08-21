Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100m at 2023 World Championships with record time [VIDEO]

Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, running a championship record time of 10.65 to take gold. She became the first runner from the United States to medal in the event since 2017, when Tori Bowie won gold. She closed with +450 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sha'Carri Richardson is a WORLD CHAMPION in the 100m!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Mx3mxv5UzL — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2023

Richardson began the World Championships by running a 10.92 in the heats, the fastest time of any competitor. During Monday’s semifinals, she got off to a slow start out of the blocks and finished third with a time of 10.84. However, she managed to blaze her way to the championship record in the finals later in the day, etching her name into history.

The Dallas, TX, native managed to dethrone Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the two-time defending world champion and five-time winner of the event. Fellow Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson took silver with a time of 10.72 while Fraser-Pryce took bronze with a time of 10.77.