USA track and field team for the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Last year was the first time the United States hosted the World Athletics Championships, and Team USA broke historic records doing so. The major track and field competition returns this weekend in Budapest, Hungary on August 19. Let’s take a look at Team USA and what to expect as we work through the nine days of events.Beforehand, we’d like to go over who will be representing Team USA and how you can follow the team throughout the series of events.

The USA Men’s 4x100m relay team is currently the favorite to win the event with -280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The USA Men’s 4x400m relay team is an even bigger favorite, with -1400 odds. The USA Women’s 4x400 relay team is also favored with -550 odds to win. The USA Women’s 4x100 relay team is +140 and sits right behind Jamaica (-150).

Some big news hit last week when USA hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announced on Instagram that she will not be participating this year because of a minor knee issue. The ultimate goal is for her to be completely healthy for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics which likely prompted her to withdraw.

Below is the full list of USA athletes and their respective events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Track & Field: Team USA Event Men Women Event Men Women 100m Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley*, Noah Lyles Brittany Brown, Tamari Davis, Sha'Carri Richardson 200m Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Noah Lyles* Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Kayla White 400m Bryce Deadmon, Quincy Hall, Michael Norman*, Vernon Norwood Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Britton Wilson 800m Isaiah Harris, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy Nia Akins, Kaela Edwards, Athing Mu*, Raevyn Rogers 1500m Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Joe Waskom Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson, Cory McGee 5000m Paul Chelimo, Sean McGorty, Abdihamid Nur Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers 10000m Woody Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Sean McGorty Elise Cranny, Alicia Monson, Natosha Rogers 100m hurdles & 110m hurdles Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway*, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Masai Russell 400m hurdles CJ Allen, Trevor Bassitt, Rai Benjamin Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little, Dalilah Muhammad 3000m steeplechase Benard Keter, Kenneth Rooks, Isaac Updike Emma Coburn, Krissy Gear, Courtney Wayment 20km race walk Nick Christie N/A 35km race walk N/A Stephanie Casey, Miranda Melville, Maria Michta-Coffey Marathon Elkanah Kibet, Nico Montanez, Zach Panning Keira D'Amato, Findsay Flanagan, Susanna Sullivan High jump JuVaughn Harrison, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner Vashti Cunningham Pole vault Zach Bradford, Chris Nilsen, Zach McWhorter Hana Moll, Katie Moon*, Sandi Morris, Bridget Williams Long jump Marquis Dendy, Jarrion Lawson, Steffin McCarter Quanesha Burks, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore Triple jump Chris Benard, Will Claye, Donald Scott Tori Franklin, Jasmine Moore, Keturah Orji Shot put Josh Awotunde, Ryan Crouser*, Joe Kovacs, Payton Otterdahl Adelaide Aquilla, Jalani Davis, Chase Ealey*, Maggie Ewen Discus throw Sam Mattis, Turner Washington, Brian Williams Valarie Allman*, Elena Bruckner, Veronica Fraley, Lagi Tausaga-Collins Hammer throw Daniel Haugh, Rudy Winkler, Alex Young Brooke Andersen*, Janee' Kassanavoid, DeAnna Price, Jillian Shippee Javelin throw Ethan Dabbs, Curtis Thompson, Capers Williamson Ariana Ince, Maggie Malone Heptathlon / Decathlon Kyle Garland, Harrison Williams, Zach Ziemek Taliyah Brooks, Anna Hall, Chari Hawkins Relay athletes pool Chris Bailey, Matthew Boling, Brandon Carnes, Justin Robinson, JT Smith, Kendal Williams, Ryan Willie Tamara Clark, Makenzie Dunmore, Rosey Effiong, Quanera Hayes, Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry

The WAC events can be viewed via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.