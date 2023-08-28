DraftKings Reignmakers Football: What Players Need to Know About Rush Set

As we inch closer to the start of football’s 2023 regular season, Reignmakers Football is helping customers build up their roster so they can compete for the $30 million up for grabs!

Up next for customers: the Rush Set.

There are few different types of packs featured in this set, so let’s dig into all the details.

Sunday Classic Packs

Sunday Classic Packs will feature five (5) cards tiered from CORE to ELITE (including Royal) and QB1, Skill Starters, Role Players and Offensive Rookies will be the only types of cards featured in Sunday Classic Packs — providing customers with a full lineup they can utilize for that Sunday’s games.

These cards will also be usable all season long and carry a 2X Franchise Score multiplier.

Price

Normally, these packs will cost $99.99 per pack. But to celebrate the start of the season, there is a special running for the first two weeks of pack drops. During this two-week period, Rush Set Sunday Classic packs will be discounted 50% on the Primary Market, only costing $49.99 apiece.* See the Drop Timing below for when these packs will be available for purchase.

*Sale Ends 9/17/23. While supplies last. Rush Set Sunday Classic packs are only sold and promotion is only offered during the windows set forth in the Drop Timing section below.

Drop Timing (Sunday Classic WK1)

Preferred access for these packs will start on September 1, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) and end on September 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The public drop will then begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on September 1, 2023 and end at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10, 2023.

Except for preferred access purchases, until September 8, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. ET, there will be a purchase limit of 50 packs per customer. After that time, the limit will increase to 150 packs per customer.

Drop Timing (Sunday Classic WK2)

Preferred access for these packs will start on September 15, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) and end on September 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The public drop will then begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on September 15, 2023 and end at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 17, 2023.

Except for preferred access purchases, until September 16, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. ET, there will be a purchase limit of 50 packs per customer. After that time, the limit will increase to 150 packs per customer.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more on this set and others dropping this season!

Primetime Packs

There will be up to three Primetime Packs dropped each week at the same time starting on September 6, 2023, ahead of the season-opening contest on September 7, through Week 5:

Primetime Thursday Packs

Primetime Sunday Packs

Primetime Monday Packs

There will be four cards featured in each Primetime pack. All positions and rarity tiers will be featured in these packs (CORE through REIGNMAKER), as each pack will be configured to include a full showdown lineup for the associated game. These cards will also carry full-season eligibility.

Price

These packs will cost $39.99 per pack.

Drop Timing (Primetime WK1)

Preferred access for the first week of Primetime packs will start on September 6, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. ET and end on September 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The public drop will then begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on September 1, 2023 and end at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 8, 2023.

Stay tuned for more details on the continued weekly drop timing for the Rush Primetime Packs.

Excess Rush Set Inventory

In the event that any Sunday Classic or Primetime packs go unsold, these unsold cards will be featured in future Rush Set pack drops, DFS contests and Trade-In Portal recipes.

Rush Premium Packs

While these Rush drops will include the potential to pull ELITE+ rarities, the next drop to feature guaranteed ELITE+ cards in each pack won’t take place until after Week 2 with Rush Premium Packs.

These Rush Premium Packs are coming soon! More details on those to come at the end of Week 2.

For those looking to stock up on ELITE+ cards outside of the Rush drop and the secondary market before the end of Week 2, cards can be acquired via the following:

The Break by DraftKings. Learn more about The Break here.

Bids - Auctions

DFS contests

The Trade-In Portal

(NOTE: With the release of the Rush Set, more ELITE+ editions will be released via the Trade-In Portal.)

Rush Community Contest Incentive

As if there wasn’t already enough prizing up for grabs, DraftKings is giving Reignmakers Football customers the opportunity to gain more!

To incentivize our Rush Holders, we will be automatically unlocking an additional $500K in contest prizing (CORE Contests) starting in Week 4, to celebrate the Rush Set! More details to come!

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!