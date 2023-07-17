DraftKings Reignmakers Football Season 2: Why Customers Need to Tune into ‘23 Reignmakers Football Kickoff Keynote Event

The second season of Reignmakers football is about to begin, and DraftKings is making sure players are ready to compete!

On July 24, DraftKings will air the ‘23 Reignmakers Football Kickoff Keynote, hosted by DraftKings Network’s Chirag Hira and Nick Friar, featuring DraftKings co-Founder and President of DraftKings North America Matt Kalish.

The Kickoff Keynote will also feature a live Q&A, which will be hosted by DraftKings community manager daylightcat, who will be joined by topic experts.

Save the Date

Visit the DraftKings YouTube Channel at 3 p.m. on July 24.

Why Tune In?

Here’s one Keynote Kickoff sneak peek for DraftKings Network readers: Early Access 2023 Field Passes will become available on the day of the Keynote! The 2023 Field Passes will then become available to the public on July 26 at 7 p.m.

But that’s not all! There will be refreshers on the updates that came earlier in the offseason, such as Craft & Burn, and updates on some key parts of Reignmakers Football:

-New sets

-New benefits

-Prizing details

-Franchise Score updates

-Additional details on the Field passes, and more

Don’t miss out!

