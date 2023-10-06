How Reignmakers Football Players Can Take Advantage of Additional Prizing Offered via Paid Contests

Reignmakers Football is testing out a new way for players to compete for more prizing.

On top of the $30 million in prizing that was devoted to No-Fee Reignmakers Football contests throughout 2023, DraftKings is integrating Paid Contests. This is an initial rollout of this contest type and will offer contests for 2022 collections cards upon launch to start. This will not replace No-Fee Contests for 2022 cards and is an additional product feature to deepen Reignmakers gameplay and card utility.

These contests will be made available to players starting in Week 6 of the NFL season. The first week of Paid Contests will be non-guaranteed Paid Contests — meaning all seats will need to be filled in order for the contest to go live.

Let’s get into some of the other details.

Benefits

Prizing

The prizing available in these Paid Contests is in addition to the $30 million in No-Fee Contest prizing that was allotted for the 2023 season.

Additional Utility for 2022 Cards

To kick off this testing phase of Paid Contests, Paid Contests will be exclusive to 2022 Reignmakers Football cards to start.

FAQ

Reignmakers Football players will find FAQs for Paid Contests in the Help Center when contests go live.

Paid Contests will also be added to the Reignmakers Football How to Play page.

