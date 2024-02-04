How to watch 2024 NFL Pro Bowl via live online stream

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will be split into two days of events. The action begins on Thursday, February 1, and continues on Sunday, February 4. Thursday’s games will air on ESPN and should be available on ESPN+. Sunday’s final day of competition will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD while live streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+.

This is the second year in a row that the NFL has moved away from the traditional AFC vs. NFC single-game format. Thursday’s schedule includes seven different events in the Skills Showdown. The skills competitions continue Sunday with an additional four games to go along with a flag football game. The winning team in each event will accrue points for their respective conference, and eventually, a winner will be crowned.

The new format benefitted the NFC, which picked up its first Pro Bowl victory since the league moved back to the conference vs. conference matchup in 2016. Technically, the NFC won the virtual Pro Bowl in 2021, which was just a Madden game played by different members of the Pro Bowl roster. The main difference of the new format instituted last year is that there is no longer a Pro Bowl MVP named, and it is purely just conference vs. conference in light-hearted competitions.