See which team has the best odds to have QB Russell Wilson as starter in 2024

The Denver Broncos brought in head coach Sean Payton this season to pair with QB Russell Wilson in an attempt to compete in the AFC. Things didn’t exactly go to plan and Wilson ended up sitting out the final three games, reportedly because he refused to adjust an injury guarantee in his contract. Payton had stated it wasn’t that, and it was to “spark” the offense. Either way, the Broncos finished the season 8-9, missing the playoffs for an eighth straight season.

Going into the 2024 NFL offseason, the Broncos could opt to restructure Wilson’s contract. He has a hefty cap hit of $35.4 million in 2024, which goes up to $55.4M in 2025. After that, there’s an opt out before 2026. The contract is a bit tough to navigate and it isn’t like Wilson is getting any younger. The 35-year-old QB is coming off an OK season compared to 2022. In 2023, Wilson threw for over 3,000 yards with 26 TDs and eight INTs, finishing with a 98 passer rating in 15 games.

There’s a chance the Broncos figure out Wilson’s contract and what can work for the next few seasons. There’s also a chance Wilson is cut or the team looks to trade him. DraftKings Sportsbook posted these odds for Wilson’s team at the start of the 2024 season.

Russell Wilson 2024 team odds Team Odds Team Odds PIT Steelers +100 DEN Broncos +350 ATL Falcons +450 NE Patriots +450 LV Raiders +650 MIN Vikings +1000 WAS Commanders +1600 TEN Titans +2500 CAR Panthers +3500 TB Buccaneers +3500 SEA Seahawks +3500 NY Giants +3500 DET Lions +7500 CHI Bears +7500 NY Jets +7500 NO Saints +7500 IND Colts +15000 BAL Ravens +15000 ARI Cardinals +15000 SF 49ers +15000 PHI Eagles +15000 MIA Dolphins +15000 CLE Browns +20000 JAX Jaguars +25000 DAL Cowboys +25000 LA Chargers +25000 KC Chiefs +30000 HOU Texans +30000 GB Packers +30000 CIN Bengals +30000 BUF Bills +30000 LA Rams +30000

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the trendy pick for most of these QBs to land this offseason. The Steelers also have the best odds to land Bears QB Justin Fields via trade. It seems Pittsburgh will look for an immediate upgrade over Kenny Pickett, who was eventually benched for Mason Rudolph late in the season and playoffs. Wilson makes some sense for the Steelers. He can manage the game better and Pittsburgh can lean on the run game and defense. Wilson throwing to Diontae Johnson and George Pickens also doesn’t seem too bad.

The Broncos have the next best odds to keep Wilson for 2024. It seems Payton would prefer to keep the QB and restructure his contract as opposed to starting fresh with a new QB. Denver has the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That could be used in a package to move up and grab one of the top QBs. It also could be used to add a receiving weapon for Wilson with the WR class being deep.

Behind those teams, there’s the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Both teams are in need of a new QB after their young starters failed to live up to expectations in 2023. Desmond Ridder struggled and was benched. Mac Jones, same deal, couldn’t get it done and was eventually replaced by Bailey Zappe. Both the Falcons and Patriots have high draft picks in the first round, each that could be used to select a QB. Both teams could also explore options in free agency but Wilson may be enticing if made available.

The Commanders are an interesting team if Wilson is made available. Dan Quinn, the new head coach of Washington, is familiar with Wilson from their time in Seattle. If Quinn can solve the defense, an upgrade over Sam Howell at QB could help the Commanders get back into contention in the NFC East.