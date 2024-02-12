Has Patrick Mahomes surpassed Tom Brady after Super Bowl 58?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cemented his status among the greatest to ever play the game with a victory in Super Bowl 58, adding a third Super Bowl MVP award in the process. Mahomes has now won three Super Bowl trophies in four attempts and has not been beaten in the postseason by an opposing quarterback outside of Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

The former of those two is considered the greatest quarterback of all time by many, but Mahomes is only 28 and Brady has called it quits. The Chiefs star, barring a sudden turn of poor health, is set to have a postseason resume similar to the longtime Patriots quarterback. Here’s a look at how the two players compare after Mahomes’ win in Super Bowl 58.

Brady and Mahomes are two of just six players to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, and two of three to have three or more. Brady has won seven championships to Mahomes’ three but they had the same amount of titles at age 28.

When it comes to overall playoff success, Brady’s longevity has set him apart. He is 35-13 in the postseason while Mahomes is 15-3 but once again, the obstacles don’t seem to exist for the Chiefs quarterback. Burrow is the only active quarterback that has beaten him in the postseason, and there’s no guarantee the Bengals will be playing the Chiefs every playoffs. Mahomes needs two more playoff wins to surpass Joe Montana, and then Brady is the last milestone left in that category.

In six postseason appearances, Mahomes has showed up in the Super Bowl four times. He’s played 18 games total. Brady’s first six postseason appearances resulted in three Super Bowl appearances and 17 total games. There are some other cool similarities between the two quarterbacks. Both have played in overtime Super Bowls, and both threw a winning touchdown pass in overtime of said Super Bowls. Both have won back-to-back championships but now Mahomes has the chance at a three-peat, something no other quarterback or team has done.

The Chiefs are set to bring back most of their key players and they’ll be able to replenish some areas of need through the draft too. Mahomes has proven to be nearly invincible so far in the postseason, even in the star-studded quarterback minefield that is the AFC. Even though there’s a path where Mahomes comes up short against other top quarterbacks for a decade like Brady did between championships No. 3 and No. 4, it’s unlikely to actually play out that way.

The only thing Mahomes won’t be able to put on his resume is defeating Brady in the postseason. The Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC title game in Mahomes’ first season as a full-time starter, then lost to the Buccaneers in what was effectively a road Super Bowl with Brady leading Tampa Bay. That is going to be something the Chiefs quarterback will have to live with but he might end up with a legacy beyond anything the game has ever seen. He’s right there with who many consider the GOAT, and he’s not done winning yet.