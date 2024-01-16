Way-too-early splits: How the public is betting NFL Divisional Round games on Tuesday

The NFL Wild Card round is done, so the football world turns its attention to the Divisional round. Winners from these games advance to their respective conference championship games. The Wild Card round had some upsets and surprising finishes, so don’t be shocked if there is a lot of odds movement throughout the week. With that in mind, here are the opening odds betting splits, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Playoff odds

Divisional Round betting splits on Jan. 16

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Spread: Texans +9.5 (65% handle, 76% bets)

Over/Under: Over 45.5 (49% handle, 80% bets)

Moneyline: Ravens -425 (39% handle, 54% bets)

The Ravens had a bye in the Wild Card round as the AFC’s top seed. Baltimore finished the regular season 13-4, with one of their losses coming in Week 18, when they rested most of their starters. The Texans welcomed the Cleveland Browns to town in the Wild Card round and won 45-14 in dominant fashion. The performance was enough for the public to back Houston, covering the spread as the week begins. Many bettors are sticking with the Texans to pull an upset, either from the team’s performance against Cleveland or the worry that the extra week off will hinder the Ravens.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers +10 (71% handle, 74% bets)

Over/Under: Over 49.5 (72% handle, 71% bets)

Moneyline: Packers +360 (51% handle, 51% bets)

In a similar boat, the 49ers are coming off a bye as the top team from the NFC. The expectation was that they would be facing the Philadelphia Eagles as the lowest remaining seed, but the Packers had other ideas in mind. They went into Dallas and upset the Cowboys 48-32. The Green Bay offense dominated one of the league’s best defenses, and that output has bettors backing them against the Niners. Not only are the majority of bets coming in in favor of the Packers covering the double digit spread, but currently, winning the game outright.

No. 3 Detroit Lions vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Lions -6 (69% handle, 58% bets)

Over/Under: Over 48.5 (73% handle, 67% bets)

Moneyline: Lions -250 (69% handle, 65% bets)

Each of these teams picked up wins in the Wild Card round. Detroit won its first home playoff game in 30 years with a one-point win over the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay further exposed the Philadelphia Eagles and pulled off the upset at home. The Lions will be back at Ford Field for this one, and that home crowd should be a difference-maker in the game. Currently, the public is backing Detroit to cover, outright win, and help the point total hit the over.

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Bills -2.5 (86% handle, 70% bets)

Over/Under: Over 46.5 (51% handle, 71% bets)

Moneyline: Chiefs +120 (36% handle, 52% of bets)

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will duke it out in the playoffs once again. The Chiefs won against the Bills in the 2020 AFC Championship Game and the 2021 Divisional Playoffs, with both games being played in Kansas City. Now, Allen gets to play at home in Orchard Park, and Mahomes will finally experience a road playoff game. The public seems confused on this one as they think the Bills will cover but will lose, which cannot actually happen. These bets will likely flip-flop back and forth, but for now, it seems like the public is overall favoring Buffalo.