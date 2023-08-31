Dolphins place RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, will miss at least first four games

The Miami Dolphins have added running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to injured reserve. This means that the pass-catching RB will miss at least the first four games of the NFL season. Miami will turn to Raheem Mostert to lead the backfield with De’Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed backing him up if they are healthy.

ROSTER MOVES | We have placed OL Robert Jones, CB Jalen Ramsey & RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, and signed CB Justin Bethel, TE Tyler Kroft & CB Parry Nickerson. pic.twitter.com/6WO94I8zPG — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 31, 2023

Wilson Jr. is heading into his sixth season and his first full year with Miami. He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, but was always part of a crowded backfield. Wilson Jr. was freed from that backfield when the 49ers traded him to Miami last season just for him to be in another crowded backfield. Alongside Mostert, Ahmed and Myles Gaskin, Wilson played in eight games for Miami and had 392 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He added 94 receiving yards on 12 receptions with an additional score.

For those drafting fantasy football leagues over Labor Day weekend, this news should elevate Mostert in your drafts. He will still have to contend with Achane getting some work, but the rookie is dealing with his own injury. Mostert could be featured against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills while Wilson is on IR. This should drop Wilson Jr. a few rounds and may make him a late-round flier or destine him for the waiver wire.