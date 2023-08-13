Chiefs vs. Saints: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Chiefs roster and the Saints roster.

With plenty of the Chiefs’ stars likely to sit out most, if not all of the preseason, there remains a handful of promising rookies and sleeper candidates to keep an eye out for. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, wide receiver Rashee Rice, and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn are all names that are looking to carve out more significant roles for the coming season.

Wideout Justyn Ross has also received high praise from the likes of Patrick Mahomes, so be on the lookout should he take the field in the preseason.

With a new quarterback in Derek Carr and a re-tooled running back room with the additions of Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller, there is a chance that either of those individuals could take the field for a series or two. Miller in particular could be in for a heavy workload given his youth and upside in the aftermath of the Alvin Kamara suspension, who will miss the Saints’ first three games of the regular season.

The Saints are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Chiefs are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Chiefs vs. Saints

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs local broadcast: NBC 41

Saints local broadcast: FOX 8

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.