Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 10

The NFL kicked off the second half of the 2023 regular season this week and the playoff race is heating up as we reach the mid-point of November. Nobody will be clinching a division title anytime soon, and while Week 10 saw some big wins by first place teams, nobody will pull to far away in their division this week.

The AFC South is tightening up. The first-place Jaguars lost to the 49ers while the Colts climbed a little closer. The 49ers remain in first place with their win, but will keep an eye on the Seahawks who could remain in a tie with them atop the NFC West.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after ten weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 11.

AFC East

The Patriots lost 10-6 to the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

AFC North

The Bengals lost to the Texans on a last second field goal. The Steelers held off a late Packers drive to get the win. The Browns beat the Ravens on a last-second field goal.

AFC South

The Colts beat the Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt to open Week 10’s Sunday slate. The Jaguars lost an ugly one to the 49ers at home. The Texans stunned the Bengals in Cincinnati and the Titans lost to the Bucs.

AFC West

TBD

NFC East

TBD

NFC North

The Bears edged out the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Vikings beat the Saints.

NFC South

The Panthers played the Bears close, but opened the week with another loss. The Bucs beat the Titans. The Saints lost to the Vikings.

NFC West

The 49ers crushed the Jaguars in Jacksonville.