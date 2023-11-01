Potential replacements for Josh McDaniels as Raiders head coach

It was a not-so-long road to this point, but the Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler following the team’s 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Raiders announced the pair were fired on Wednesday morning. Now, the 3-5 Raiders will be in search for a new head coach, likely after the 2023 NFL season. We’re looking at potential replacements for McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Ben Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Offensive Coordinator

Johnson came over from the college ranks at Florida in 2021 to be the QB coach for the Eagles. If we go back to his playing career, Johnson went 26-7 as the starting QB for Utah in the late 2000s. He had served as the backup to Alex Smith. Johnson’s other college stops as a coach included Utah, Miss State and Houston along with UF. Let’s get to what he’s been doing recently.

That would be mentoring QB Jalen Hurts while running one of the top offenses in the NFL. Eagles former OC Shane Steichen left to be head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Might Johnson be the next assistant plucked from the Philly/Nick Sirianni coaching tree? If Johnson were given a clean slate, he could be able to pick a QB to lead the Raiders into the future.

Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders

Position: Offensive Coordinator/Associate Coach

Bieniemy was the big name last offseason and many believed he would get a head coaching gig. That wasn’t the case and Bieniemy went to Washington, where he could succeed Ron Rivera as head coach of the Commanders. If Bieniemy doesn’t want to wait or wants more control of the decision-making process, Las Vegas is appealing. The Raiders could keep offensive weapons Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs to build around a new QB of Bieniemy’s picking. Or Bieniemy could have a whole draft to select new offensive players for the future.

Thomas Brown, Carolina Panthers

Position: Offensive Coordinator

Brown comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, having spent time with the Los Angeles Rams as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brown also has an extensive playing career as a RB for the University of Georgia as well as short stints in the NFL with the Falcons and Browns. Brown was able to get the most of RBs Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. to help the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021. Brown left L.A. to join Frank Reich in Carolina for the 2023 season.

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys

Position: Defensive Coordinator

Quinn should be a hot commodity on the head coaching market this offseason. He’s most known for his hype building up the “Legion of Boom” in Seattle, winning the Super Bowl in 2013-14 with the League’s best defensive unit. Quinn would go on to have a somewhat successful stint with the Falcons as head coach from 2015-2020. While he was the HC for the Falcons team that blew the biggest lead in Super Bowl history, there aren’t many coaches who reach the SB to begin with. After being let go in ATL, Quinn would join Mike McCarthy in Dallas as DC of the Cowboys. Since taking over in 2021, the Cowboys have a top-10 scoring defense in every season (including 2023). Quinn, however, makes a bit more sense for a more established team/roster. So if he were to be brought in, you’d think the Raiders keep some of their pieces intact and don’t go full rebuild.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions

Position: Defensive Coordinator

Glenn had a very successful playing career as a cornerback, playing for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Saints and Jaguars from 1994 to 2008. He made three Pro Bowls as a player and finished with 41 career interceptions. Glenn started his NFL post-playing career as a scout for the Jets in 2012. After assistant gigs with the Saints and Browns, Glenn joined the Lions in 2021 as DC for head coach Dan Campbell. Now, the Lions are among the best teams in the NFC and have a top-10 defense in yards allowed. Glenn could have a similar coaching style as Campbell, knowing the players well and getting them hype.