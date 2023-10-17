 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Eagles signing veteran WR Julio Jones to one-year deal, add Quez Watkins to IR

We discuss the report that the Eagles are signing WR Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Update: To clarify, Jones is being signed to the practice squad, but the expectation is that he will soon be elevated to the active roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter. The move comes after the Eagles added WR Quez Watkins to injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Jones brings a veteran presence to the young receiving corps, and will slot in behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Jones most recently played 10 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He only tallied 299 yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns. The yards and scores are what we were used to seeing from Jones in his prime, but the 34-year-old is battling Father Time at the end of his career. If he is active for a game for Philly it will be his 13th NFL season.

Jones will look to provide helpful depth behind Brown and Smith. Jones played alongside Brown in 2021 when they were both with the Tennessee Titans. He also played with Eagles WR Olamide Zaccheaus when both were with the Atlanta Falcons, where Jones spent the first 10 seasons of his career.

