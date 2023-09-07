Best player prop bets to consider for Lions vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football

The 2023 NFL season will kick off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football on September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET while airing on NBC.

In the sections below, we’ll explore three Lions vs. Chiefs player props with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Chiefs player prop bets

Riley Patterson, K, Lions — Over 2.5 PAT Made (+130)

Can the Lions score at least three touchdowns? DraftKings sets the line at -150 for Detroit to go over 2.5 touchdowns scored, but Patterson is +130 to go over 2.5 extra points made. Yes, there’s the risk that Patterson could miss a PAT or the Lions would opt for a two-point conversion. However, there’s also a chance that Detroit gets four touchdowns within this heavy over/under. Let’s take the over for nice +130 odds.

David Montgomery, RB, Lions — Anytime TD (+115)

Last season, Jamaal Williams, then a member of the Detroit Lions, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. He has since moved to the New Orleans Saints, and Montgomery has been brought in to fill the void. While Montgomery will split carries with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, it’s expected that Gibbs will take on more of a receiving role, similar to D’Andre Swift last year. This leaves Montgomery as the likely candidate for goal-line carries, previously handled by Williams. Betting on Montgomery to score an anytime touchdown at +115 odds seems like a strong choice. Additionally, wagering on him to score the game’s first touchdown at +1100 odds makes sense for those willing to tolerate the risk for a larger potential payout.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions — Under 77.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This isn’t a critique of St. Brown himself, but rather an observation that Jared Goff’s road struggles could impact him once again. Goff posted an 87.4 passer rating compared to 109.3 at home last season. This impacted St. Brown, who fell short of 77.5 passing yards in seven of his eight road games in 2022. To further complicate matters, the Lions have added two promising rookies, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, to their offense. These newcomers could potentially receive more targets, especially if St. Brown attracts increased defensive attention.