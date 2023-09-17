Best player prop bets to consider for Giants vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 2

NFL Week 2 continues as the New York Giants (0-1) travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) on Sunday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Arizona, as the game will air on FOX.

The Giants were thoroughly outplayed by their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys as Brian Daboll’s group was shut out last week, 40-0 on national television. An all-around ugly performance for a team that had heightened expectations in the off-season.

As for the Cardinals, they hung tough with the Washington Commanders but were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter. The result, was a 20-16 loss for journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs and company.

New York is a betting favorite to win, -4 on the spread and -205 on the moneyline, per Draftkings Sportsbook. Let’s also dive into a couple of player props that’ll serve as good value for this matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals player prop bets

Saquon Barkley — Over 20.5 receiving yards (-115)

Barkley is a key cog in New York’s offense and he is an exceptional route runner from the backfield. Arizona’s defense against the run was middle of the pack only allowing 92 yards on the ground last week in Washington. Expect Barkley to find a mismatch and get a big play from a pass.

James Conner — Over 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

Conner is the lone bright spot in Arizona’s offense and last week Tony Pollard ran for 70 yards against the Giants. Despite dealing with a slight calf issue, he is the main guy in the backfield for Arizona and with Dobbs still acclimating to the offense, Conner will get plenty of touches this week.

Darren Waller — Over 44.5 receiving yards (-110)

Like Barkley, Waller is also due for a productive game as Daniel Jones struggled to get any time against a tough Dallas defensive line. He was brought in over the summer to be Jones’ main target. Last week Arizona allowed Commanders TE Logan Thomas to grab 4 catches for 43 yards. Expect Waller to outdo last week’s 3 catches for 36 yards and have a better performance.