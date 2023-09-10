Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. Commanders in NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season features an NFC clash between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET from FedExField, and the matchup will air on FOX.

With franchise quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from ACL surgery, the Cardinals are turning to newly-crowned starter Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a pair of starts last season. As for the Commanders, they are handing the reins of the offense to second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who had a strong showing in the preseason.

Cardinals vs. Commanders player prop bets

Sam Howell — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+124)

After looking poised and efficient in helming the Commanders’ offense through the preseason, it’s time to translate that level of play into meaningful football. The Cardinals' defense tied for 28th last season with an average of 1.7 passing touchdowns allowed per game. Playing at home against a leaky secondary, Howell should kickstart his 2023 campaign with at least a pair of passing touchdowns.

James Conner — Over 57.5 rushing yards (-115)

With DeAndre Hopkins having departed in the offseason and with a backup in Dobbs now being thrust into the starting role, the Cardinals could lean heavily on the run in Week 1. Conner averaged 60.2 yards per game on the ground last season and has an excellent opportunity to surpass his rushing prop total as the clear-cut number-one weapon in Arizona’s offense.

Jahan Dotson — Over 41.5 receiving yards (-125)

With Terry McLaurin reportedly dealing with turf toe following a preseason injury, it should open the door for Dotson to shoulder more responsibility come Sunday, even if McLaurin were to suit up. The second-year wideout averaged 43.6 yards per game last season and has an excellent opportunity to exceed that total at home against what should be a struggling Arizona defense.