Packers RB AJ Dillon injury: What status means for Divisional round vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will try to continue their cinderella run as the No. 7 seed when they take on the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night. The Packers were able to make quick work of the Dallas Cowboys in an upset, blowout win in the Wild Card. RB AJ Dillon was unable to get on the field for that matchup but RB Aaron Jones did fine in his lead-back role. Dillon’s status is up in the air for this game and we’re updating you on the latest.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

AJ Dillon impact

Dillon is being listed as questionable to play in this matchup vs. the 49ers. Dillon has been dealing with a neck injury and fractured thumb for about half the regular season and playoffs. As a result, Dillon may be held out again but did get a limited practice in this week on Thursday.

NFL DFS analysis

Either way, expect the Packers to lean on Jones again. In the Wild Card round, Jones gashed the Cowboys for three touchdowns with 118 yards on 21 carries. Backup RB Emanuel Wilson had eight carries for 20 yards but that was more because of the score. If Dillon is healthy, he could see around 5-8 touches at best. It would be wise for head coach Matt LaFleur to just give the ball to Jones and let QB Jordan Love work the middle of the field in the intermediate passing game. Dillon could see some goal-line work if he’s healthy but the thumb is concerning. One fumble and MLF would be regretting playing Dillon.