Kyren Williams questionable with hand injury in Wild Card game vs. Lions

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams took a hard hit in the third quarter agains the Lions in the Wild Card game. It’s unknown exactly what his injury is, but he is getting checked out in the medical tent at the moment. Ronnie Rivers is in for him now, as the Lions lead.

Kyren Williams injury updates

Update: Williams is out of the game again, this time with a hand injury. He has been taken to the locker room for further tests. Ronnie Rivers will continue to work as the lead back with him out. The Rams trail the Lions 24-20 in the 4th quarter. Williams has rushed 13 times for 61 yards and caught one pass for nine more yards.

Update: Kyren Williams has returned to the game.