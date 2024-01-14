Packers WR Christian Watson injury: What status means for Wild Card Round vs. Cowboys

Game status update: Watson is officially ACTIVE for Sunday’s Wild Card game.

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers take on the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Packers could get WR Christian Watson back in the lineup. Once thought of as the top wide receiver for Green Bay going into the 2023 season, Watson has been hampered by injuries, most notably a hamstring issue. He’s only been able to play in nine games this season. We’re updating you with the latest news around Watson’s status for the playoff game.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Christian Watson impact

Watson is being listed as questionable to play in this matchup. We already know WR Romeo Doubs is good to go despite a chest injury. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are also healthy. So the Packers could have a full stable of receivers for the first time in a while, and a lot of mouths to feed. If Watson is able to play, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Green Bay use up to six different wide receivers throughout the game. Watson could be active and used more as a decoy to keep the secondary honest. But if he’s healthy and active, expect the Packers to take a few shots.

NFL DFS analysis

At $4,500, Watson is an interesting value in tournaments. If he’s active, you’d think it’s because he can play not to be a decoy or play limited snaps. That could be the case anyway, which is the tough part. Along with Doubs, Wicks and Reed, the Packers have used Malik Heath and Bo Melton frequently over the past few weeks with Watson out. Melton has played particularly well and is priced at $3,300. Watson gives you leverage and would just need to catch a long TD to bring back value. But even that feels like a stretch given Watson’s injury history.