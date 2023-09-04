Javonte Williams may see limited carries ahead of Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos did not put running back Javone Williams on its PUP list ahead of training camp, with all signs pointing to him starting the regular season on schedule. It marks quite a feat as his injury, a full tear of the ACL, MCL, and PCL, typically takes a full year to recover. Though it appears he’s on track to suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders, he may not be ready to shoulder a full workload just yet.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reported that Williams’ volume of carries could be limited to start the season, as indicated by Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Once Williams begins to work his way back into action, he should settle into a more expanded role moving forward.

Joe Lombardi indicated Javonte Williams load could be limited a bit at the start of season before settles into more expanded role — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 24, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

The news of Williams being eased back into action means that fantasy managers should temper expectations for Week 1. The Raiders did allow the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs last season (21.4 PPG) and ranked 19th in rushing defense (122.8 YPG allowed), so there will be ample opportunities for Williams. However, Lombardi’s words only increase the fantasy stock of backup running back Samaje Perine.

Perine was signed in the offseason and brings six seasons' worth of experience in the backfield to Denver. His running style very much mimics Williams’, which means Sean Payton and Lombardi should have no issue increasing his volume of touches to begin the season. For fantasy managers, it means Williams should be viewed as more or less a flex to start the season, with Perine boasting some potential RB2 upside with the added volume of carries.