Chargers RB Austin Ekeler returns to practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was dressed for practice and stretching with the team on Wednesday ahead of Week 4. Ekeler has been dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 1. He has not played since the first week of the season as he recovers.

In Week 1, Ekeler had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, and added four receptions for another 47 yards. The Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is on the practice field stretching with the team. Has gloves on and his helmet with him. Looks like he will practice in some capacity today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Ekeler’s return would be a major boost for any fantasy manager with the RB on their roster. Joshua Kelley has been seeing the majority of carries in the backfield in Ekeler’s absence, and has 142 rushing yards and one touchdown over three games. If Ekeler returns and is limited, Kelley will likely still see some action against the Raiders, but is not worth a start on your roster. Unless Ekeler is on some sort of snap count or restriction, he’s starting in all formats.