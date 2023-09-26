David Montgomery trending towards playing Week 4 vs. Packers

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Campbell said on Tuesday that running back David Montgomery was trending in a positive direction towards playing in their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Montgomery has been dealing with a thigh injury and was held out of the team’s 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday, an early indication that he’ll return to action this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

These early signs indicate that Montgomery will suit up against the Packers on Thursday and would re-assume his role as the starting running back for Detroit. The veteran got a heavy load of work through the first two weeks of the season, combining 37 carries for 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the two outings. He’ll definitely be worthy a starting spot for fantasy managers, but also expect rookie backup Jahmyr Gibbs to get his fair share of touches too.