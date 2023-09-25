Chargers WR Mike Williams out for season with torn ACL

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has a torn ACL and is out for the season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered the injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, and Quentin Johnston will be the top three receivers for Los Angeles moving forward.

Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. pic.twitter.com/OHkErQdNW7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

Williams was poised for a good season, as QB Justin Herbert has played extremely well and Williams had caught 7-of-8 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings before suffering his injury on Sunday. He will finish the season with 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Williams will mostly see his work taken over by Josh Palmer, which is what happened in Week 3. Quentin Johnston will also see an uptick in work and could eventually eat into Palmer’s workload, but it appears for now that Palmer is who you’d want if you’re looking for someone to start in Week 4.