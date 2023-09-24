Chargers WR Mike Williams questionable to return in Week 3 vs. Vikings with knee injury

Update - Williams is questionable to return to the fourth quarter of today’s game. He had to be carted off the field, so it’s highly unlikely that he’ll return.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon. The wideout went down after making a reception and had to be helped off the field. He is currently being evaluated.

Mike Williams had to be helped off the field and is headed to the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/UfiGG9IvuC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

This is a tough blow to the Chargers as Williams was having a big receiving day prior to the injury. He caught seven of eight targets for 151 yards and a touchdown that was thrown by fellow start wideout Keenan Allen. Allen has also had a big day with 14 receptions for 151 yards as of this writing and he will most likely have to shoulder the load if Williams is in fact shut down for the rest of the game.

We’ll provide more updates on Williams’ status as more news comes out.