Amon-Ra St. Brown injury: What status means for Week 3

The Detroit Lions’ No. 1 wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, turned up on the injury report this week with a questionable designation for a toe injury. Despite his questionable status, it’s still looking highly likely that he’ll play this week when the Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

St. Brown made the complete progression through practice this week; sitting on Wednesday, working in a limited role on Thursday to a full participant on Friday. That would certainly seem to point to him being in uniform on Sunday. Still, if he’s in your fantasy football plans—and he should be!—it’d be wise to confirm his status Sunday morning.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

St. Brown has emerged as the WR1 in a pass-heavy offense, rolling up 173 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches in just two games so far this season.

Detroit is favored by three in this one, and that feels like a slam dunk with St. Brown in the lineup. If he doesn’t play, it might be worth a slight hedge bet on the Falcons, though the Lions still have plenty of punch to win without their top receiver.

Josh Reynolds, who’s also questionable but looking likely to play, would slide from WR2 to WR1 in DFS lineups with St. Brown sidelined. Kalif Raymond could even merit some flex consideration in that case too. But for now, you can probably safely keep St. Brown as a WR1.