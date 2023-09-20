 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Panthers

We break down the news that DK Metcalf is dealing with a ribs injury . What it means for Week 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Seahawks lost in Week 1 but battled back last week to head into Sunday’s game 1-1. Seattle could be without starting wide receiver DK Metcalf as he is dealing with a rib injury. Hopefully, it was just precautionary, but Metcalf didn’t practice on Wednesday to begin the week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Metcalf is the team leader with 122 receiving yards through two games. He has brought in nine of his 11 targets and has scored a touchdown. Metcalf goes into Week 3 as the overall WR29 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Panthers have a tougher defense than people think, but being down one of their best corners keeps Metcalf a start if he is active.

If he sits for the game, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba would likely see extra targets. Lockett would be considered a WR2, while you could flex JSN in deeper leagues of at least 12 teams.

