David Montgomery day-to-day ahead of Week 3 vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is considered day-to-day after sustaining a thigh injury in the Lions’ Week 2 game against the Seahawks, per head coach Dan Campbell. Before the injury, Montgomery had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. He did not return to the field after the injury.

Montgomery stated to the press that it could be “a couple weeks” before he was fully recovered.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Montgomery is out or limited, it will be rookie Jahmyr Gibbs’ time to shine. The Lions’ 2023 first round pick should see the majority of snaps and carries against the Falcons. Craig Reynolds will also come in — in Week 2, Reynolds had three carries and one reception after Montgomery went out, and could see more action in Week 3. Gibbs had seven carries and nine targets, and will be a good option as a starter on any roster this week — particularly in PPR leagues.