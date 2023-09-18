Austin Ekeler still out with ankle injury ahead of Week 3 vs. Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media on Monday that there is no timetable for when running back Austin Ekeler will return from his ankle injury. Ekeler tweaked his ankle during their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, a game where he had 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground along with four receptions for 47 receiving yards.

The star veteran tailback missed all of practice last week and was ultimately held out of Sunday’s 27-24 over time loss to the Tennessee Titans. With Staley declaring that there is no timetable for his return, the chances of him suiting up for their Week 3 matchup at the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday doesn’t look too promising.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Ekeler is declared out, backup Joshua Kelley will once again step up as the starter for the Bolts. He did not make much of an impact in their Week 2 loss against Tennessee, rushing for just 39 yards off 13 carries. However, the volume of touches he got indicates that he’ll still factor in heavy to L.A.’s game plan and that’s worth rolling the dice once again for any prospective fantasy manager.