Jaylen Waddle evaluated for concussion after helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 2 vs. Patriots

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took a big hit in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. He stayed on the ground after the hit, but was able to walk off the field of his own accord. He went to the medical tent on the Dolphins sideline and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Injury Update | Jaylen Waddle is being evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2023

Before the injury, Waddle had four receptions for 86 yards, leading the team in receiving yards. There was a penalty called on the play for unnecessary roughness, but Marte Mapu stayed in the game.

If Waddle is out next week, Tyreek Hill will be the primary wide receiver option for Tua Tagovailoa against the Broncos. River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios will also be in heavy use in the passing game in Waddle’s absence.

