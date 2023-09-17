Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable to return with calf cramp in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Update: St. Brown is questionable to return in Week 2. The team is calling it cramping, so there is hope he avoided any sort of long-term calf injury.

#Lions Injury Update:



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cramping, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 17, 2023

The Detroit Lions are seeing injuries rack up against the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown landed awkwardly earlier in the game and hobbled off the field but was able to return. St. Brown is working with trainers on the sideline with the team back on offense and is dealing with a calf injury, per the game broadcast.

Prior to the injury, Detroit’s top wide receiver had brought in all six of his targets for 102 yards. The Lions are trailing by 10 after quarterback Jared Goff ended his interception-less streak by tossing a pick-6. Losing St. Brown for extended time would be a big loss for Detroit. While he is sidelined, Goff will now look to lean on Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta as they try to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.