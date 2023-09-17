 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions RB David Montgomery questionable to return with a thigh injury in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Lions RB suffers lower body injury in Week 2. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Tre Brown #22 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Update: Montgomery is officially questionable to return, and it is being called a thigh injury by the team.

Update: Montgomery is being carted to the locker room, and his right knee is wrapped.

The Detroit Lions are facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL season. It has been an injury-riddled game and Lions RB David Montgomery may be the latest added to the list. After getting wrapped up awkwardly, he was helped to the team’s bench and wasn’t able to put much weight on his legs.

Losing Montgomery would be a big blow to the Detroit offense. Before getting hurt, he had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. He brought in his lone target for a seven-yard reception. While the veteran back is sidelined, it will likely be the rookie Jahmyr Gibbs who receives more work. He has six receptions for nine yards but has added 25 more yards through the air on four catches.

