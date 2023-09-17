Lions RB David Montgomery questionable to return with a thigh injury in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Update: Montgomery is officially questionable to return, and it is being called a thigh injury by the team.

#Lions Injury Update:



RB David Montgomery, Thigh, Questionable — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 17, 2023

Update: Montgomery is being carted to the locker room, and his right knee is wrapped.

#Lions RB David Montgomery is riding a golf cart to the locker room with a wrap on his right knee. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2023

The Detroit Lions are facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL season. It has been an injury-riddled game and Lions RB David Montgomery may be the latest added to the list. After getting wrapped up awkwardly, he was helped to the team’s bench and wasn’t able to put much weight on his legs.

Montgomery is helped to bench and not putting much weight on his leg. #SEAvsDET — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 17, 2023

Losing Montgomery would be a big blow to the Detroit offense. Before getting hurt, he had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. He brought in his lone target for a seven-yard reception. While the veteran back is sidelined, it will likely be the rookie Jahmyr Gibbs who receives more work. He has six receptions for nine yards but has added 25 more yards through the air on four catches.