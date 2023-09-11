Kenneth Gainwell dealing with a rib injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a short turnaround this Thursday when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Philadelphia. And that could be detrimental to newly annointed RB1 Kenneth Gainwell, who is dealing with a rib injury that kept him out of practice on Monday.

There actually was no actual practice, but the team did put out an injury report that listed Gainwell as not practicing, per Dave Zangaro.

The Eagles had a walkthrough today so their injury report is an estimation, but the following players were listed as did not participate:



S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), DT Fletcher Cox (ribs), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Against the Patriots in Week 1, Gainwell was the no-doubt No. 1 running back for the Eagles, as he accumulated 18 touches to four touches for all the other running backs combined. He didn’t put up huge numbers, but with four of his touches being receptions and a total of 74 yards, he wasn’t awful by any means.

If he can’t go or is limited for Thursday night, we should see D’Andre Swift get the start, as he was second to Gainwell in snaps. We also might see Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch.