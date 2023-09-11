 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kenneth Gainwell dealing with a rib injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that Kenneth Gainwell has a rib injury. What it means for Week 2.

By Chet Gresham
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to Kenneth Gainwell #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a short turnaround this Thursday when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Philadelphia. And that could be detrimental to newly annointed RB1 Kenneth Gainwell, who is dealing with a rib injury that kept him out of practice on Monday.

There actually was no actual practice, but the team did put out an injury report that listed Gainwell as not practicing, per Dave Zangaro.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Against the Patriots in Week 1, Gainwell was the no-doubt No. 1 running back for the Eagles, as he accumulated 18 touches to four touches for all the other running backs combined. He didn’t put up huge numbers, but with four of his touches being receptions and a total of 74 yards, he wasn’t awful by any means.

If he can’t go or is limited for Thursday night, we should see D’Andre Swift get the start, as he was second to Gainwell in snaps. We also might see Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch.

More From DraftKings Network