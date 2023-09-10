Report: J.K. Dobbins feared to have torn Achilles in Week 1 vs. Texans

Update: Dobbins’ injury appears to be severe, as Ian Rapoport reports they fear it is an Achilles tear. Justice Hill has two touchdowns following Dobbins’ exit. Gus Edwards and Hill will be the top two backs with Dobbins out.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Update: Dobbins is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins limps off field and heads to the locker room with lower body injury. The exact nature of his injury is unknown at the time. Justice Hill was able to score soon after Dobbins left the field. The Ravens lead the Houston Texans 15-6.

JK Dobbins to the locker room. Gingerly makes his way down the stairs #ravens pic.twitter.com/DroBQwJGGm — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 10, 2023

Dobbins has had trouble staying on the field in his career, but has been great when healthy. Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are his backups, as Keaton Mitchell was recently put on IR with a shoulder injury. If Dobbins misses time, both Hill and Edwards are the pickups.

If this is an Achilles injury, this can’t be good for Dobbins’ NFL career long-term. He’s already coming off a torn ACL, having missed all of 2021 and most of last season. As a rookie, Dobbins had over 800 yards and nine touchdowns despite only starting one game. Last season, Dobbins had 520 yards with a pair of TDs in just eight games.